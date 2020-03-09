The share price of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] inclined by $20.11, presently trading at $18.75. The company’s shares saw 8.32% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $17.31 recorded on 03/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SBRA fall by -4.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.99% compared to -0.80 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.26%, while additionally gaining 7.08% during the last 12 months. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $21.96. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.21% increase from the current trading price.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.11.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] sitting at +32.01 and its Gross Margin at +56.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80%. These measurements indicate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 2.05, and its Return on Assets is 1.08. These metrics suggest that this Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.56. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.78 and P/E Ratio of 54.43. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] has 220.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.31 to 24.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 5.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.