Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] dipped by -6.60% on the last trading session, reaching $9.48 price per share at the time. Sabre Corporation represents 289.67M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.94B with the latest information.

The Sabre Corporation traded at the price of $9.48 with 2.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SABR shares recorded 2.60M.

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.15.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabre Corporation [SABR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabre Corporation [SABR] sitting at +10.31 and its Gross Margin at +21.93, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 16.83, and its Return on Assets is 2.79. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SABR financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.69. Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.66 and P/E Ratio of 16.53. These metrics all suggest that Sabre Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.09 and its Current Ratio is 1.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] has 289.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.89 to 25.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 9.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 7.25. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabre Corporation [SABR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabre Corporation [SABR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.