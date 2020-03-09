The share price of ServiceNow, Inc. [NYSE: NOW] inclined by $329.33, presently trading at $317.24. The company’s shares saw 48.25% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $213.99 recorded on 03/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NOW fall by -2.71% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.54% compared to -8.85 of all time high it touched on 03/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -6.28%, while additionally gaining 35.94% during the last 12 months. ServiceNow, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $360.94. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 43.7% increase from the current trading price.

ServiceNow, Inc. [NYSE:NOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $329.33.

Fundamental Analysis of ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] sitting at +1.22 and its Gross Margin at +72.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10%. These measurements indicate that ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.30%. Its Return on Equity is 38.70, and its Return on Assets is 12.66. These metrics all suggest that ServiceNow, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 148.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 25.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 45.05 and P/E Ratio of 100.28. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.96 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] has 197.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $62.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 213.99 to 362.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 6.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.