Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] shares went lower by -8.37% from its previous closing of $2.21, now trading at the price of $2.03, also adding -0.18 points. Is SRNE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SRNE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 119.34M float and a -8.37% run over in the last seven days. SRNE share price has been hovering between $6.50 and $1.39 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.21.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] sitting at -620.97 and its Gross Margin at +48.53.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -51.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -91.30%. Its Return on Equity is -202.78, and its Return on Assets is -45.19. These metrics suggest that this Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.50. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.22.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.56 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] has 190.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $420.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.39 to 6.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.18, which indicates that it is 11.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] a Reliable Buy?

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.