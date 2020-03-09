Steel Dynamics, Inc.[STLD] stock saw a move by -2.73% on Thursday, touching 3.44 million. Based on the recent volume, Steel Dynamics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of STLD shares recorded 219.55M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] stock could reach median target price of $35.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] stock additionally went down by -6.31% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of STLD stock is set at -30.75% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.70% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, STLD shares showcased -11.05% decrease. STLD saw -34.08% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -0.30% compared to high within the same period of time.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.65.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] sitting at +9.44 and its Gross Margin at +13.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 16.75, and its Return on Assets is 8.68. These metrics all suggest that Steel Dynamics, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.38 and P/E Ratio of 8.23. These metrics all suggest that Steel Dynamics, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.55 and its Current Ratio is 4.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] has 219.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.02 to 37.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 5.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.