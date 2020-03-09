T2 Biosystems, Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] opened at $0.57 and closed at $0.56 a share within trading session on 03/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.16% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.56.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, T2 Biosystems, Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] had 13.98 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.02M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 26.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 22.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.50 during that period and TTOO managed to take a rebound to $3.69 in the last 52 weeks.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.56.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] sitting at -624.57 and its Gross Margin at -101.12.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -161.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -83.80%. Its Return on Assets is -127.17.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 157.18.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.01.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.25 and its Current Ratio is 0.31. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] has 46.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 3.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 26.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.