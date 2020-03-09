Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE: TOL] dipped by -2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $36.97 price per share at the time. Toll Brothers, Inc. represents 134.76M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.98B with the latest information.

The Toll Brothers, Inc. traded at the price of $36.97 with 3.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TOL shares recorded 2.45M.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE:TOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.97.

Fundamental Analysis of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] sitting at +9.42 and its Gross Margin at +19.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.00, and its Return on Assets is 5.60. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TOL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.31 and P/E Ratio of 10.01. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] earns $1,416,464 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.72 and its Current Ratio is 5.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has 134.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.34 to 49.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 4.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.