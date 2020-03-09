Unum Group [UNM] saw a change by -4.09% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $20.65. The company is holding 211.62M shares with keeping 201.69M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -2.82% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -45.66% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -34.06%, trading +2.20% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 211.62M shares valued at 3.46 million were bought and sold.

Unum Group [NYSE:UNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.53.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Unum Group [UNM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unum Group [UNM] sitting at +13.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.84, and its Return on Assets is 1.68. These metrics suggest that this Unum Group does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.66. Unum Group [UNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.51 and P/E Ratio of 3.94. These metrics all suggest that Unum Group is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.36.

Unum Group [UNM] has 211.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.25 to 38.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 7.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.07. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Unum Group [UNM] a Reliable Buy?

Unum Group [UNM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.