US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] dipped by -3.93% on the last trading session, reaching $31.30 price per share at the time. US Foods Holding Corp. represents 228.85M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.16B with the latest information.

The US Foods Holding Corp. traded at the price of $31.30 with 4.3 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of USFD shares recorded 1.37M.

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.58.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] sitting at +2.90 and its Gross Margin at +17.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.10, and its Return on Assets is 3.76. These metrics suggest that this US Foods Holding Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 138.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 127.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.09 and P/E Ratio of 17.85. These metrics all suggest that US Foods Holding Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] earns $926,393 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.77 and its Current Ratio is 1.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has 228.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.11 to 43.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 4.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.64. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] a Reliable Buy?

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.