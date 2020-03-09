Vaxart, Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] shares went higher by 15.08% from its previous closing of $2.56, now trading at the price of $2.95, also adding 0.39 points. Is VXRT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 16.01 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VXRT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 61.05M float and a +20.94% run over in the last seven days. VXRT share price has been hovering between $5.00 and $0.25 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Vaxart, Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.56.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 03/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vaxart, Inc. [VXRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vaxart, Inc. [VXRT] sitting at -463.98.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -74.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -102.10%. Its Return on Equity is -120.30, and its Return on Assets is -47.81. These metrics suggest that this Vaxart, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vaxart, Inc. [VXRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 190.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -7.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 145.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. Vaxart, Inc. [VXRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.19.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vaxart, Inc. [VXRT] earns $122,324 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.96 and its Current Ratio is 1.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vaxart, Inc. [VXRT] has 61.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $156.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 5.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1058.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.38, which indicates that it is 27.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.48. This RSI suggests that Vaxart, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Vaxart, Inc. [VXRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. [VXRT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.