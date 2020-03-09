Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] took an upward turn with a change of -37.70%, trading at the price of $9.14 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.31 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Viper Energy Partners LP shares have an average trading volume of 626.40K shares for that time period. VNOM monthly volatility recorded 5.10%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.62%. PS value for VNOM stocks is 3.86 with PB recorded at 1.04.

Viper Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:VNOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.67.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] sitting at +64.35 and its Gross Margin at +66.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.50%. These measurements indicate that Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 6.29, and its Return on Assets is 2.08. These metrics suggest that this Viper Energy Partners LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.44 and P/E Ratio of 11.28. These metrics all suggest that Viper Energy Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.41 and its Current Ratio is 5.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] has 78.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.62 to 34.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -37.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 6.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 9.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.