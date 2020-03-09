The share price of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] inclined by $48.78, presently trading at $50.51. The company’s shares saw 13.23% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $44.61 recorded on 03/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WBA jumped by +10.38% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.65% compared to 4.75 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.66%, while additionally dropping -15.52% during the last 12 months. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $55.56. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.05% increase from the current trading price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.78.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] sitting at +3.75 and its Gross Margin at +20.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 16.08, and its Return on Assets is 5.87. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.45 and P/E Ratio of 12.43. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] earns $400,193 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.36 and its Current Ratio is 0.73. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] has 855.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $43.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.61 to 64.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 5.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.