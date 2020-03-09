HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE: HPR] opened at $0.5083 and closed at $0.41 a share within trading session on 03/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -24.75% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE: HPR] had 1.8 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.13M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 25.21%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.83%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.40 during that period and HPR managed to take a rebound to $3.11 in the last 52 weeks.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE:HPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] sitting at -0.81 and its Gross Margin at +13.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is -11.75, and its Return on Assets is -5.84. These metrics suggest that this HighPoint Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.94. HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.28.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.49 and its Current Ratio is 0.49. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has 273.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $112.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 3.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -22.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.65, which indicates that it is 25.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.55. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] a Reliable Buy?

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.