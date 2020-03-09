TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: AMTD] opened at $34.22 and closed at $35.16 a share within trading session on 03/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -10.08% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $31.61.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: AMTD] had 3.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.69M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.19%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $32.69 during that period and AMTD managed to take a rebound to $56.37 in the last 52 weeks.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.16.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] sitting at +47.47 and its Gross Margin at +91.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.20%. These measurements indicate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.00%. Its Return on Equity is 26.44, and its Return on Assets is 5.42. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMTD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.25 and P/E Ratio of 8.80. These metrics all suggest that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] earns $651,637 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has 551.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.69 to 56.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 7.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.57. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.