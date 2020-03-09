Wright Medical Group N.V.[WMGI] stock saw a move by -0.60% on Thursday, touching 3.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Wright Medical Group N.V. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WMGI shares recorded 129.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] stock could reach median target price of $30.75.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] stock additionally went down by -1.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.32% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WMGI stock is set at -5.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by 0.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WMGI shares showcased 46.91% increase. WMGI saw -8.89% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 57.09% compared to high within the same period of time.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ:WMGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.09.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] sitting at +1.26 and its Gross Margin at +76.05, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.10%. Its Return on Equity is -10.10, and its Return on Assets is -3.49. These metrics suggest that this Wright Medical Group N.V. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 46.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.44. Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 93.26.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.64 and its Current Ratio is 0.87. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has 129.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.04 to 32.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 1.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] a Reliable Buy?

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.