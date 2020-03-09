The share price of W&T Offshore, Inc. [NYSE: WTI] inclined by $2.00, presently trading at $1.69. The company’s shares saw -14.89% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.98 recorded on 03/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WTI fall by -37.12% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -42.23% compared to -0.96 of all time high it touched on 03/03/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -53.16%, while additionally dropping -59.51% during the last 12 months. W&T Offshore, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.06% increase from the current trading price.

W&T Offshore, Inc. [NYSE:WTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] sitting at +22.16 and its Gross Margin at +32.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.10%. These measurements indicate that W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.50%. Its Return on Assets is 7.69.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.75 and its Current Ratio is 0.75. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] has 156.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $313.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 7.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -14.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.01, which indicates that it is 11.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 6.75. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.