Zions Bancorporation, National Association[ZION] stock saw a move by -9.99% on Thursday, touching 5.01 million. Based on the recent volume, Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZION shares recorded 168.75M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] stock could reach median target price of $51.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] stock additionally went down by -22.58% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -26.52% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZION stock is set at -27.57% by far, with shares price recording returns by -28.16% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZION shares showcased -14.24% decrease. ZION saw -39.49% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -7.16% compared to high within the same period of time.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association [NASDAQ:ZION]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.28.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] sitting at +32.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.90%. These measurements indicate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.85, and its Return on Assets is 1.17. These metrics suggest that this Zions Bancorporation, National Association does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.30 and P/E Ratio of 7.60. These metrics all suggest that Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] has 168.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.21 to 52.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 5.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.