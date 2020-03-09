Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] shares went lower by -2.35% from its previous closing of $7.23, now trading at the price of $7.06, also adding -0.17 points. Is ZNGA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 23.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ZNGA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 879.69M float and a +5.22% run over in the last seven days. ZNGA share price has been hovering between $7.42 and $4.99 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.23.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] sitting at -5.58 and its Gross Margin at +60.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 2.35, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this Zynga Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -16.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 337.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 33.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.68 and P/E Ratio of 208.26. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.99 and its Current Ratio is 1.99. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has 974.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.99 to 7.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 4.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] a Reliable Buy?

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.