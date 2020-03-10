Activision Blizzard, Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] gained by 1.62% on the last trading session, reaching $58.28 price per share at the time. Activision Blizzard, Inc. represents 789.10M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.25B with the latest information.

The Activision Blizzard, Inc. traded at the price of $58.28 with 5.7 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ATVI shares recorded 6.24M.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.35.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] sitting at +26.36 and its Gross Margin at +67.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.20%. These measurements indicate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.50%. Its Return on Equity is 12.44, and its Return on Assets is 7.98. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ATVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.02 and P/E Ratio of 29.83. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.49 and its Current Ratio is 2.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has 789.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $45.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.84 to 64.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 5.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.