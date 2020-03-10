Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] shares went lower by -2.20% from its previous closing of $16.37, now trading at the price of $16.01, also adding -0.36 points. Is ARCC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.12 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ARCC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a float and a -8.96% run over in the last seven days. ARCC share price has been hovering between $19.33 and $15.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] sitting at +53.92 and its Gross Margin at +72.97.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.43 and P/E Ratio of 8.62. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] earns $1,168,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 431.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.50 to 19.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.75. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.