The share price of Aytu BioScience, Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] inclined by $0.35, presently trading at $1.20. The company’s shares saw 258.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.34 recorded on 03/09/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AYTU jumped by +96.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -34.13% compared to 0.5400 of all time high it touched on 03/10/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -51.67%, while additionally dropping -75.32% during the last 12 months. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.68% increase from the current trading price.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] sitting at -222.35 and its Gross Margin at +40.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59. Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.68.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] earns $138,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.60 and its Current Ratio is 2.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] has 31.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 2.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 258.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.26, which indicates that it is 20.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.24. This RSI suggests that Aytu BioScience, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.