Bionano Genomics, Inc.[BNGO] stock saw a move by -13.98% on Thursday, touching 13.3 million. Based on the recent volume, Bionano Genomics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BNGO shares recorded 39.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] stock could reach median target price of $3.00.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] stock additionally went down by -32.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BNGO stock is set at -82.58% by far, with shares price recording returns by -22.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BNGO shares showcased -22.74% decrease. BNGO saw -86.80% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 46.22% compared to high within the same period of time.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.85.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] sitting at -255.44 and its Gross Margin at +33.18.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -121.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -107.00%. Its Return on Equity is -435.09, and its Return on Assets is -108.40. These metrics suggest that this Bionano Genomics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.28.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.86.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.07. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] has 39.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.