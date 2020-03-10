Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] opened at $56.01 and closed at $57.66 a share within trading session on 03/09/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.46% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $56.82.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] had 6.93 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 14.52M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.03%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $42.48 during that period and BMY managed to take a rebound to $68.34 in the last 52 weeks.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.66.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] sitting at +24.63 and its Gross Margin at +65.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20%. These measurements indicate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.48, and its Return on Assets is 4.17. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BMY financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.62 and P/E Ratio of 25.86. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.60. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has 2.26B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $130.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 68.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 4.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.37. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.