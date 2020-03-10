Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] shares went lower by -11.20% from its previous closing of $82.29, now trading at the price of $73.07, also adding -9.22 points. Is COF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.85 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of COF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 453.42M float and a -20.12% run over in the last seven days. COF share price has been hovering between $107.59 and $78.45 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] sitting at +21.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20%. These measurements indicate that Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.01, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this Capital One Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.07 and P/E Ratio of 6.62. These metrics all suggest that Capital One Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has 472.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $34.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.45 to 107.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 5.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.