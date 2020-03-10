Cheniere Energy, Inc. [NYSE: LNG] shares went lower by -18.10% from its previous closing of $45.52, now trading at the price of $37.28, also adding -8.24 points. Is LNG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.26 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LNG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 249.97M float and a -28.42% run over in the last seven days. LNG share price has been hovering between $70.60 and $43.03 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. [NYSE:LNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.52.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG] sitting at +20.72 and its Gross Margin at +24.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Assets is 1.85.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.08 and its Current Ratio is 2.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG] has 256.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.03 to 70.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -13.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 6.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG] a Reliable Buy?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.