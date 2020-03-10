The share price of Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] inclined by $124.32, presently trading at $121.96. The company’s shares saw 41.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $85.90 recorded on 03/09/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as COUP fall by -17.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -20.78% compared to -26.50 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -21.59%, while additionally gaining 37.23% during the last 12 months. Coupa Software Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $171.29. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 49.33% increase from the current trading price.

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.32.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] sitting at -17.48 and its Gross Margin at +67.95, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.60%. Its Return on Equity is -20.05, and its Return on Assets is -8.46. These metrics suggest that this Coupa Software Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -292.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 28.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 134.07.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] earns $216,611 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 1.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has 68.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.90 to 178.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 7.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.25. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] a Reliable Buy?

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.