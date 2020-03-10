CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] stock went down by -1.28% or -0.59 points down from its previous closing price of $45.74. The stock reached $45.15 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CRWD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -18.94% in the period of the last 7 days.

CRWD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $48.89, at one point touching $45.65. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $48.89. The 52-week high currently stands at $101.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $44.58.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.74.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -54.78 and its Gross Margin at +65.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -404.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.30%. Its Return on Equity is -542.29, and its Return on Assets is -43.04. These metrics suggest that this CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -105.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 31.22.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] has 228.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.58 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.06. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.