Delek US Holdings, Inc.[DK] stock saw a move by -28.27% on Thursday, touching 5.94 million. Based on the recent volume, Delek US Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DK shares recorded 77.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] stock additionally went down by -39.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -55.13% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DK stock is set at -62.22% by far, with shares price recording returns by -62.45% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DK shares showcased -64.62% decrease. DK saw -71.62% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -26.67% compared to high within the same period of time.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:DK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.44.

Fundamental Analysis of Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] sitting at +4.78 and its Gross Margin at +7.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.30%. Its Return on Equity is 18.52, and its Return on Assets is 4.78. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DK financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28. Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.46 and P/E Ratio of 3.11. These metrics all suggest that Delek US Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 1.26. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] has 77.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $969.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.06 to 44.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -26.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 11.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.57. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.