Discover Financial Services [DFS] saw a change by -12.50% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $54.76. The company is holding 318.14M shares with keeping 305.73M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -10.71% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -41.11% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.37%, trading +1.16% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 318.14M shares valued at 3.58 million were bought and sold.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.58.

Fundamental Analysis of Discover Financial Services [DFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Discover Financial Services [DFS] sitting at +28.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.20%. These measurements indicate that Discover Financial Services [DFS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 25.57, and its Return on Assets is 2.62. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DFS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.38 and P/E Ratio of 6.03. These metrics all suggest that Discover Financial Services is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.17.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] has 318.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.33 to 92.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -10.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 5.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.53. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Discover Financial Services [DFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Discover Financial Services [DFS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.