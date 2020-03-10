EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] took an upward turn with a change of -32.01%, trading at the price of $37.60 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 18.79 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while EOG Resources, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.30M shares for that time period. EOG monthly volatility recorded 5.15%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.47%. PS value for EOG stocks is 1.42 with PB recorded at 1.00.

EOG Resources, Inc. [NYSE:EOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.30.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] sitting at +21.09 and its Gross Margin at +28.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80%. These measurements indicate that EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.34, and its Return on Assets is 7.70. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EOG financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.96 and P/E Ratio of 7.98. These metrics all suggest that EOG Resources, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] has 651.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.87 to 107.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -30.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 8.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.40. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.