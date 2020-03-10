EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] took an upward turn with a change of -18.56%, trading at the price of $11.80 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.89 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while EQM Midstream Partners, LP shares have an average trading volume of 1.37M shares for that time period. EQM monthly volatility recorded 12.00%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 25.17%. PS value for EQM stocks is 1.55 with PB recorded at 0.56.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE:EQM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.49.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] sitting at +66.12 and its Gross Margin at +72.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.70. EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.59 and P/E Ratio of 14.23. These metrics all suggest that EQM Midstream Partners, LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 0.93. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] has 213.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.42 to 47.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -12.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 25.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.86. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] a Reliable Buy?

EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.