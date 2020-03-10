Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] stock went down by -2.79% or -0.51 points down from its previous closing price of $18.30. The stock reached $17.79 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FITB share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -26.80% in the period of the last 7 days.

FITB had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $20.22, at one point touching $18.25. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $20.22. The 52-week high currently stands at $31.64 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -31.38% after the recent low of $18.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.30.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] sitting at +38.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.30%. These measurements indicate that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60%. Its Return on Equity is 13.30, and its Return on Assets is 1.58. These metrics suggest that this Fifth Third Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.07 and P/E Ratio of 5.32. These metrics all suggest that Fifth Third Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has 758.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.25 to 31.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 6.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.