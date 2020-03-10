Formula One Group [FWONK] saw a change by -2.44% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $29.23. The company is holding 203.37M shares with keeping 203.37M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -2.18% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -40.29% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -40.92%, trading +0.42% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 203.37M shares valued at 3.46 million were bought and sold.

Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.96.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Formula One Group [FWONK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Formula One Group [FWONK] sitting at -6.02 and its Gross Margin at +5.15.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Formula One Group [FWONK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 42.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Formula One Group [FWONK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Formula One Group [FWONK] earns $401,098 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Formula One Group [FWONK] has 203.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.88 to 48.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 11.29. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Formula One Group [FWONK] a Reliable Buy?

Formula One Group [FWONK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.