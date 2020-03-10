Fox Corporation [FOX] took an upward turn with a change of -4.87%, trading at the price of $27.13 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.12 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Fox Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.53M shares for that time period. FOX monthly volatility recorded 3.54%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.67%. PS value for FOX stocks is with PB recorded at 1.60.

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ:FOX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.52.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fox Corporation [FOX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fox Corporation [FOX] sitting at +21.35 and its Gross Margin at +33.80.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fox Corporation [FOX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Fox Corporation [FOX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.01 and P/E Ratio of 9.48. These metrics all suggest that Fox Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fox Corporation [FOX] earns $1,479,091 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.12 and its Current Ratio is 3.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Let’s now turn our attention to trading performance: Fox Corporation [FOX] has shares outstanding. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.55 to 41.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.13. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fox Corporation [FOX] a Reliable Buy?

Fox Corporation [FOX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.