International Game Technology PLC[IGT] stock saw a move by 3.13% on Thursday, touching 4.17 million. Based on the recent volume, International Game Technology PLC stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IGT shares recorded 208.82M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] stock additionally went down by -38.59% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -61.23% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IGT stock is set at -59.61% by far, with shares price recording returns by -60.21% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IGT shares showcased -56.73% decrease. IGT saw -64.52% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.13% compared to high within the same period of time.

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.59.

Fundamental Analysis of International Game Technology PLC [IGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] sitting at +15.46 and its Gross Margin at +38.70, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is -1.10, and its Return on Assets is -0.14. These metrics suggest that this International Game Technology PLC does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.94. International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.80.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.07. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has 208.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.59 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 19.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 11.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Game Technology PLC [IGT] a Reliable Buy?

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.