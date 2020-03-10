California Resources Corporation[CRC] stock saw a move by -23.00% on Thursday, touching 3.59 million. Based on the recent volume, California Resources Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CRC shares recorded 56.92M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that California Resources Corporation [CRC] stock could reach median target price of $11.00.

California Resources Corporation [CRC] stock additionally went down by -53.99% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -43.82% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CRC stock is set at -79.51% by far, with shares price recording returns by -45.87% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CRC shares showcased -60.32% decrease. CRC saw -89.79% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 18.01% compared to high within the same period of time.

California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of California Resources Corporation [CRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for California Resources Corporation [CRC] sitting at +31.60 and its Gross Margin at +46.86, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.10%. Its Return on Assets is -0.40.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98. companyname [CRC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.65.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.60 and its Current Ratio is 0.69. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

California Resources Corporation [CRC] has 56.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $227.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.61 to 30.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.16, which indicates that it is 18.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.96. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is California Resources Corporation [CRC] a Reliable Buy?

California Resources Corporation [CRC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.