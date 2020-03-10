OPKO Health, Inc.[OPK] stock saw a move by -4.31% on Thursday, touching 63.76 million. Based on the recent volume, OPKO Health, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OPK shares recorded 594.74M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] stock could reach median target price of $3.80.

OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] stock additionally went up by +43.23% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 46.05% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OPK stock is set at -10.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by 39.62% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OPK shares showcased 19.35% increase. OPK saw -23.71% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 66.92% compared to high within the same period of time.

OPKO Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.32.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] sitting at -21.79 and its Gross Margin at +29.34, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.90%. Its Return on Equity is -18.49, and its Return on Assets is -13.23. These metrics suggest that this OPKO Health, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.37. OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.09 and its Current Ratio is 1.30. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] has 594.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 2.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 27.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.05. This RSI suggests that OPKO Health, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.