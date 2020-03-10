People’s United Financial, Inc.[PBCT] stock saw a move by -6.25% on Thursday, touching 5.24 million. Based on the recent volume, People’s United Financial, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PBCT shares recorded 438.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] stock additionally went down by -11.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PBCT stock is set at -23.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by -19.16% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PBCT shares showcased -10.56% decrease. PBCT saw -25.28% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -2.94% compared to high within the same period of time.

People’s United Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.09.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] sitting at +31.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.90%. These measurements indicate that People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.40%. Its Return on Equity is 7.18, and its Return on Assets is 0.98. These metrics suggest that this People’s United Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.22 and P/E Ratio of 10.41. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] has 438.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.61 to 17.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 6.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] a Reliable Buy?

People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.