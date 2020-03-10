Ring Energy, Inc.[REI] stock saw a move by 0.38% on Thursday, touching 1.53 million. Based on the recent volume, Ring Energy, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of REI shares recorded 78.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] stock additionally went down by -50.23% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -70.59% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of REI stock is set at -89.08% by far, with shares price recording returns by -65.79% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, REI shares showcased -53.24% decrease. REI saw -89.58% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.56% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ring Energy, Inc. [NYSE:REI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.65.

Fundamental Analysis of Ring Energy, Inc. [REI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] sitting at +28.45 and its Gross Margin at +39.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40%. These measurements indicate that Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 2.20, and its Return on Assets is 1.73. These metrics suggest that this Ring Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.39 and P/E Ratio of 1.69. These metrics all suggest that Ring Energy, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] earns $2,858,699 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.86 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.32 and its Current Ratio is 0.32. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] has 78.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $51.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.58 to 6.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 20.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] a Reliable Buy?

Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.