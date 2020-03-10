Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] took an upward turn with a change of 0.03%, trading at the price of $35.73 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.77 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Johnson Controls International plc shares have an average trading volume of 5.83M shares for that time period. JCI monthly volatility recorded 3.11%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.41%. PS value for JCI stocks is 1.15 with PB recorded at 1.42.

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.72.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] sitting at +6.02 and its Gross Margin at +32.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.70%. These measurements indicate that Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.38, and its Return on Assets is 2.42. These metrics all suggest that Johnson Controls International plc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.92 and P/E Ratio of 91.55. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] earns $230,462 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has 777.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.23 to 44.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 4.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.