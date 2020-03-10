The share price of KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] inclined by $26.95, presently trading at $23.85. The company’s shares saw 8.36% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $22.01 recorded on 03/09/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as KKR fall by -20.47% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -22.39% compared to -6.14 of all time high it touched on 03/03/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -29.21%, while additionally gaining 6.52% during the last 12 months. KKR & Co. Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $36.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.01% increase from the current trading price.

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.95.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] sitting at +72.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 46.70%. These measurements indicate that KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 20.61, and its Return on Assets is 3.58. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KKR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 249.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 261.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.59 and P/E Ratio of 6.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has 887.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.01 to 34.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 6.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.