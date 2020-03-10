Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE: LYV] dipped by -2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $46.12 price per share at the time. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. represents 224.45M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.61B with the latest information.

The Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. traded at the price of $46.12 with 2.41 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LYV shares recorded 2.97M.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE:LYV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.26.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] sitting at +2.79 and its Gross Margin at +22.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80%. Its Return on Equity is -0.43, and its Return on Assets is -0.05. These metrics suggest that this Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.96.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] has 224.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.01 to 76.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 9.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] a Reliable Buy?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.