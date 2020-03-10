Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] opened at $3.06 and closed at $6.55 a share within trading session on 03/09/20. That means that the stock dropped by -64.12% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.35.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] had 28.95 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.15M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 26.53%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.31%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $6.47 during that period and MTDR managed to take a rebound to $22.25 in the last 52 weeks.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.55.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] sitting at +27.21 and its Gross Margin at +35.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80%. Its Return on Equity is 4.98, and its Return on Assets is 2.33. These metrics suggest that this Matador Resources Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63. Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.81 and P/E Ratio of 3.12. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.67 and its Current Ratio is 0.70. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has 161.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $380.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.47 to 22.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -63.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.49, which indicates that it is 26.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 7.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matador Resources Company [MTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.