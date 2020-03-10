MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $11.31 after MTG shares went down by -8.94% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] sitting at +74.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 55.50%. These measurements indicate that MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.10%. Its Return on Equity is 17.08, and its Return on Assets is 11.25. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.69 and P/E Ratio of 6.11. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.52.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has 355.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.84 to 15.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 4.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.17. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.