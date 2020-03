Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] stock went down by -44.65% or -1.92 points down from its previous closing price of $4.30. The stock reached $2.38 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PTEN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -58.50% in the period of the last 7 days.

PTEN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.96, at one point touching $2.06. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.96. The 52-week high currently stands at $16.27 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -81.35% after the recent low of $4.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.30.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] sitting at -18.21 and its Gross Margin at -12.42, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.40%. Its Return on Equity is -13.43, and its Return on Assets is -8.28. These metrics suggest that this Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -8.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.06.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] earns $425,980 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.49 and its Current Ratio is 1.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] has 232.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $553.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.21 to 16.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -43.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 17.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 8.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] a Reliable Buy?

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.