PayPal Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] shares went higher by 3.57% from its previous closing of $101.63, now trading at the price of $105.26, also adding 3.63 points. Is PYPL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.67 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PYPL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.17B float and a -4.59% run over in the last seven days. PYPL share price has been hovering between $124.45 and $94.77 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] sitting at +14.55 and its Gross Margin at +52.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80%. These measurements indicate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 15.24, and its Return on Assets is 5.20. These metrics all suggest that PayPal Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 50.72. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] earns $755,776 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.70 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.43 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has 1.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $120.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 94.77 to 124.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 4.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.