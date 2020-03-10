Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] saw a change by -0.56% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.12. The company is holding 585.92M shares with keeping 363.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -0.49% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -56.23% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -41.21%, trading +1.26% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 585.92M shares valued at 4.79 million were bought and sold.

Pinterest, Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.21.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest, Inc. [PINS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] sitting at -121.54 and its Gross Margin at +68.59.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -68.70%. Its Return on Equity is -94.06, and its Return on Assets is -75.92. These metrics suggest that this Pinterest, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 269.78.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] earns $515 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.74 and its Current Ratio is 11.74. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has 585.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.20 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?

Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.