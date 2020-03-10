PPG Industries, Inc. [NYSE: PPG] shares went lower by -3.98% from its previous closing of $101.45, now trading at the price of $97.41, also adding -4.04 points. Is PPG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.05 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PPG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 235.16M float and a -7.50% run over in the last seven days. PPG share price has been hovering between $134.36 and $99.57 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

PPG Industries, Inc. [NYSE:PPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $101.45.

Fundamental Analysis of PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] sitting at +11.95 and its Gross Margin at +38.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.60%. Its Return on Equity is 25.08, and its Return on Assets is 7.37. These metrics all suggest that PPG Industries, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.29 and P/E Ratio of 18.68. These metrics all suggest that PPG Industries, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.90. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] has 238.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 99.57 to 134.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 4.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.23. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.