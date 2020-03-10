Roku, Inc.[ROKU] stock saw a move by -5.65% on Thursday, touching 10.38 million. Based on the recent volume, Roku, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ROKU shares recorded 125.18M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Roku, Inc. [ROKU] stock could reach median target price of $165.00.

Roku, Inc. [ROKU] stock additionally went down by -16.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -23.70% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ROKU stock is set at 35.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by -35.11% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ROKU shares showcased -43.33% decrease. ROKU saw -45.48% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 74.95% compared to high within the same period of time.

Roku, Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $102.02.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Roku, Inc. [ROKU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Roku, Inc. [ROKU] sitting at -5.42 and its Gross Margin at +43.87, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.00%. Its Return on Equity is -12.71, and its Return on Assets is -6.19. These metrics suggest that this Roku, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Roku, Inc. [ROKU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -27.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -287.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Roku, Inc. [ROKU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 22.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7,529.38.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.44 and its Current Ratio is 2.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Roku, Inc. [ROKU] has 125.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.02 to 176.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Roku, Inc. [ROKU] a Reliable Buy?

Roku, Inc. [ROKU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.