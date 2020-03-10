S&P Global Inc. [NYSE: SPGI] dipped by -10.53% on the last trading session, reaching $242.51 price per share at the time. S&P Global Inc. represents 250.42M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.73B with the latest information.

The S&P Global Inc. traded at the price of $242.51 with 3.94 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SPGI shares recorded 1.33M.

S&P Global Inc. [NYSE:SPGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $271.06.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] sitting at +47.89 and its Gross Margin at +70.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.70%. These measurements indicate that S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 47.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 56.20%. Its Return on Equity is 383.56, and its Return on Assets is 20.41. These metrics all suggest that S&P Global Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 977.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 953.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 139.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.29 and P/E Ratio of 28.21. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] earns $297,733 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.52 and its Current Ratio is 1.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has 250.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $60.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 194.95 to 312.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 5.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of S&P Global Inc. [SPGI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.